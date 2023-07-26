Several southern Wisconsin communities receive grant money for public improvement projects

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Some southern Wisconsin communities will be receiving money for public improvement projects.
Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday, more than $20 million in grants will go to 21 municipalities across Wisconsin.
The money comes from the Community Development Block Grant Public Facilities grants, which is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration.
Projects include improvements, repairs, or expansions of streets, drainage systems, water and sewer systems, sidewalks, and community facilities.
“We’re continuing our work to build the infrastructure we need to support a 21st-century workforce and 21st-century economy in communities across our state. With these latest grants, we’re proud to invest in public safety and other critical improvement projects to help enhance the lives of Wisconsinites every day," said said Gov. Evers.
A news release listed the following communities as receiving grant money:
- City of Antigo - $1,000,000 for street and utility infrastructure improvements
- City of Barron - $1,000,000 for street and utility infrastructure improvements
- Village of Bloomington - $1,000,000 for utility infrastructure improvements
- Village of Dresser - $1,000,000 for utility infrastructure improvements
- Village of Ferryville - $1,000,000 for lift station and sanitary sewer improvements
- Town of Fremont - $1,000,000 for a new fire station and community center
- Village of Granton - $1,000,000 for utility infrastructure improvements
- City of Hayward - $1,000,000 for utility infrastructure improvements
- City of Hurley - $1,000,000 for utility infrastructure improvements
- City of Juneau - $988,936 for utility infrastructure improvements
- Village of LaFarge - $1,000,000 for utility infrastructure improvements
- City of Ladysmith - $1,000,000 for utility infrastructure improvements
- Village of Livingston - $1,000,000 for utility infrastructure improvements
- Village of Mount Sterling - $621,333 for sanitary sewer and wastewater treatment improvement
- City of Park Falls - $1,000,000 for development of a downtown plaza
- City of Shawano - $1,000,000 for utility infrastructure improvements
- Town of Silver Cliff - $1,000,000 for a new fire station
- City of Stanley - $478,200 for utility and infrastructure improvements
- City of Washburn - $1,000,000 for utility and infrastructure improvements
- Village of West Baraboo - $1,000,000 for utility and infrastructure improvements
- Village of Wheeler - $1,000,000 for new water well and existing well improvements