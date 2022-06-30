Severe chance to end Thursday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The holiday weekend is almost here and it looks like southern Wisconsin will be dodging isolated showers and thunderstorms. The good news is, it won't be a total wash out and Wisconsin does need the rain. The bad news is... we may be dodging showers and thunderstorms.
The first round is going to start Thursday night into Friday morning as a cold front slides southeast. Storms will develop across northern Wisconsin then they'll slide south. Much like our latest chance for severe weather, the storms may not be as strong when they reach our coverage area. There is a marginal and slight risk for severe weather Thursday into Friday with strong winds and hail being the main threats.
Timing for storms to move through our coverage area will be between 9pm Thursday through 6am on Friday. Make sure that you have a way to receive weather alerts.
Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, we'll continue to see the threat for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Most days will only have about a 30-40% chance for isolated storms, especially in the late afternoon and evening... this does include Monday.
Since the storms won't be all day there's no need to cancel any outdoor plans. However, make sure that you move inside when a storm passes through. A phrase we use is "when thunder roars, head indoors".