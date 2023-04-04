 Skip to main content
.Grounds are saturated and the potential is high for multiple rounds
of thunderstorms this evening into the overnight hours which could
lead to flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches is
expected.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central, and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in east central
Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In south central Wisconsin,
Columbia, Dane, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Lafayette, Marquette,
Rock and Sauk. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more
heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Severe storm potential tonight

Severe Risk

MADISON (WKOW) - We're tracking the potential for severe weather from about 7 p.m. through a lot of the overnight hours. Hail, high winds, minor flooding and tornadoes are all possible.

After a few severe thunderstorm warnings were issued early this afternoon, we are looking ahead at the next round of severe weather that should arrive in southern Wisconsin near the 7 o'clock hour. We will be tracking the threat through the evening hours before it tapers near midnight. A Flood Watch is in effect for a lot of southern Wisconsin from 7 p.m. tonight to 4 a.m. tomorrow since 1-1.5" of rainfall is expected in a shorter time frame.

Another chance for thunderstorms will stick around as you may be heading out the door on Wednesday morning. The main threats here will be high winds and potentially flash flooding between 5-9 a.m. Wednesday. Make sure to stay weather aware through this time period. We've got you covered on 27 News.

High winds will stick around through Wednesday as temperatures drop from the 60s tomorrow morning into the low 50s by the afternoon. Late tomorrow will be sunny, but windy with gusts up to 40 mph possible. We'll calm and cool into Thursday.

