Severe storm potential tonight

MADISON (WKOW) - We're tracking the potential for severe weather from about 7 p.m. through a lot of the overnight hours. Hail, high winds, minor flooding and tornadoes are all possible.
After a few severe thunderstorm warnings were issued early this afternoon, we are looking ahead at the next round of severe weather that should arrive in southern Wisconsin near the 7 o'clock hour. We will be tracking the threat through the evening hours before it tapers near midnight. A Flood Watch is in effect for a lot of southern Wisconsin from 7 p.m. tonight to 4 a.m. tomorrow since 1-1.5" of rainfall is expected in a shorter time frame.
Another chance for thunderstorms will stick around as you may be heading out the door on Wednesday morning. The main threats here will be high winds and potentially flash flooding between 5-9 a.m. Wednesday. Make sure to stay weather aware through this time period. We've got you covered on 27 News.
High winds will stick around through Wednesday as temperatures drop from the 60s tomorrow morning into the low 50s by the afternoon. Late tomorrow will be sunny, but windy with gusts up to 40 mph possible. We'll calm and cool into Thursday.