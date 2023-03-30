Severe storm risk increasing Friday evening

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The week will end with the warmest weather of the year and the first severe storm threat of the year.
Clouds increase this morning with conditions turning breezy as our strong storm system begins to approach. We could see a few, light rain/snow mixed showers this afternoon with a better shot for just rain and a few rumbles tonight. Highs today will get to the mid 40s.
We'll only drop to the low 40s tonight before jumping to the low 60s for the first time this year. Expect a few rounds of showers and storms, with the severe potential increasing around 5 pm - 12 am. There is a level 4/5 risk for severe weather in far southwestern Wisconsin with a lower threat the farther northeast you are, thanks to the cool conditions of the Great Lakes stabilizing the environment.
As the main cold front moves through, the leading edge could cause storms with the threat of a quick tornado, high wind gusts, heavy rain and hail. Have a way to get alerts and stay updated with the forecast.