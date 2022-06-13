 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values from 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Severe storm risk today, extreme heat tomorrow

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) - A warm front associated with an area of low pressure is approaching today which will bring storm chances then building heat.

Late morning through the afternoon, a few storms will move through, which may be strong to severe. High winds are the main concern, but hail, isolated tornadoes and minor flooding are also possible. Make sure you have a way to get weather alerts.

Temps climb to the upper 70s to low 80s today before only falling to the upper 60s tonight with increasing humidity. A heat advisory is in effect Tuesday 11 am through Wednesday 8 pm for some of the hottest conditions of the year. Mid 90s Tuesday with heat index around 100-105 expected, however it will be breezy, too.

Wednesday will be similarly hot in the low 90s with heat index around 100°. More storms may move in late-day Wednesday and overnight, which could also be strong to severe.

