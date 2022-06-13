Severe storm risk today, extreme heat tomorrow

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A warm front associated with an area of low pressure is approaching today which will bring storm chances then building heat.
Late morning through the afternoon, a few storms will move through, which may be strong to severe. High winds are the main concern, but hail, isolated tornadoes and minor flooding are also possible. Make sure you have a way to get weather alerts.
Temps climb to the upper 70s to low 80s today before only falling to the upper 60s tonight with increasing humidity. A heat advisory is in effect Tuesday 11 am through Wednesday 8 pm for some of the hottest conditions of the year. Mid 90s Tuesday with heat index around 100-105 expected, however it will be breezy, too.
Wednesday will be similarly hot in the low 90s with heat index around 100°. More storms may move in late-day Wednesday and overnight, which could also be strong to severe.