Severe storms continue across Southeast Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) - A line of severe storms has developed near the Madison area and will move SE. This means areas near Janesville and Beloit up to Watertown should expect a few severe storms this afternoon and early evening.
The threat of the storms has mainly been wind and hail. There is a very low threat of Tornadoes.
At this point the worst of the storms will be before 8 p.m. with storms weakening overnight to just a few showers.
Anything north of Madison can expect very little to no rain tonight.