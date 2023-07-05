 Skip to main content
Severe storms continue across Southeast Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) - A line of severe storms has developed near the Madison area and will move SE. This means areas near Janesville and Beloit up to Watertown should expect a few severe storms this afternoon and early evening. 

The threat of the storms has mainly been wind and hail. There is a very low threat of Tornadoes. 

At this point the worst of the storms will be before 8 p.m. with storms weakening overnight to just a few showers. 

Anything north of Madison can expect very little to no rain tonight.

