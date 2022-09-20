 Skip to main content
Severe storms leave damage behind in Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Severe storms that tore through our area Tuesday left behind damage in Beloit.

Viewers sent us photos of uprooted trees and large branches blocking roads and sidewalks in the 700 block of 10th St.

There was also a large tree uprooted in front of a home near Bluff St. and West Grand Avenue, according to the Beloit Scanner Page on Facebook.

Alliant Energy is also reporting customers without power.

The National Weather Service says straight line winds caused the damage.

Winds topped 55 miles per hour in Beloit.

