Severe storms likely this afternoon and evening

MADISON (WKOW) - It's the first time this year we're tracking a potential severe weather outbreak, so take it seriously, by having access to alert information.
A few spotty showers and rumbles are possible through early afternoon, but the main low pressure center will move in by around 3-9 pm bringing two waves of strong to severe storms, with the highest threat in Madison and areas to the southwest.
Strong tornadoes, hurricane-force wind gusts and large hail are all threats for our area and the highest chance for severe weather is in Madison and points south and west, farther away from the chilly, stabilizing Great Lakes.
If a tornado warning is issued for your area, make sure you know where to go to stay safe. Best case scenario is your basement, but if that's not an option, go to the most interior first floor room with no windows.
Temps climb to the low to mid 60s, the warmest weather in 4.5 months. That will fuel the storms as they move in from the west. Weather whiplash into Saturday morning as we get on the back side of this strong cold front. Temps fall to the low to mid 30s with some light snow likely. Most get an inch or less, but near the Dells in central Wisconsin, a couple slushy inches are possible.
We're rewarded with a great end to the weekend with a sun-cloud mix and highs in the upper 50s as we dry off. Stay mild in the mid to upper 50s for the first half of next week with rain chances returning, but nothing widespread.