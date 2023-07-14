Severe storms possible Friday evening

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
As we end the work week, there's a chance for one or two severe thunderstorms across southern Wisconsin. After the storms move out, the smoke moves in; northwesterly winds are going to bring back thick smoke over the weekend.
A handful of WKOW's southern counties will be under a severe thunderstorm watch through 10pm Friday night. There's a marginal and slight risk for severe weather with wind and hails being the main threats however, an isolated, weak tornado can not be ruled out.
By the overnight hours, the storms will have pushed east into Michigan, leaving partly cloudy conditions for the rest of Friday night. Saturday we'll be mostly clear but the thick smoke moves in thanks to northwesterly winds.
There is an air quality alert for ALL of Wisconsin through 12pm Sunday; if you have plans to be outside throughout the weekend make sure that you are taking it easy if poorer air quality affects you.
We'll also keep isolated shower and storms possible through the weekend as well.