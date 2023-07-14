 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect from noon
Friday, July 14, until noon Sunday, July 16. This advisory
affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Severe storms possible Friday evening

As we end the work week, there's a chance for one or two severe thunderstorms across southern Wisconsin. After the storms move out, the smoke moves in; northwesterly winds are going to bring back thick smoke over the weekend.

A handful of WKOW's southern counties will be under a severe thunderstorm watch through 10pm Friday night. There's a marginal and slight risk for severe weather with wind and hails being the main threats however, an isolated, weak tornado can not be ruled out.

By the overnight hours, the storms will have pushed east into Michigan, leaving partly cloudy conditions for the rest of Friday night. Saturday we'll be mostly clear but the thick smoke moves in thanks to northwesterly winds.

There is an air quality alert for ALL of Wisconsin through 12pm Sunday; if you have plans to be outside throughout the weekend make sure that you are taking it easy if poorer air quality affects you.

We'll also keep isolated shower and storms possible through the weekend as well. 

