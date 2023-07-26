Severe storms possible this morning

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Severe t-storm watch in effect until 8 am for a high wind and hail threat.
There has also been reports of frequent lightning and heavy rain with a cluster of storms racing through the region.
The afternoon will be very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s and a heat index in the low 90s. Tomorrow will be the hottest day of the year so far with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index closing in on 100!
The heat and humidity will fuel another round of storms looks by Thursday night and Friday with another chance for severe weather.
It'll be milder and drier this weekend in the low 80s and a sunnier sky.