Severe storms to end Saturday

Unfortunately, storms, some of which will be severe, will be moving through southern Wisconsin as we head through Saturday mid/late afternoon through the early overnight hours. All modes of severe weather will be possible. The good news is, after the storms move through... we'll be quiet, less humid and more seasonal.
The main focus is going to be the severe weather across the area Saturday evening. All of the 27 News coverage area is under an enhanced risk for severe weather. That means the storms will be more widespread with numerous severe storms possible.
What will most likely happen is a line of strong storms will move southeast through Wisconsin beginning between 3-5pm and continue through 10-11pm. These storms will bring, at times, very strong wind gusts that could be hurricane force. Not to mention heavy rain, hail and frequent lightning.
Isolated, generally weak, tornadoes will be possible both ahead of the line of storms but also within the line of storms. That being said, make sure that you have a safety plan in place should a tornado or severe thunderstorm warning be issued for where you live.