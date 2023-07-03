 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR EASTERN, SOUTHERN, AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone, beginning July 4th at 10 AM CDT and
lasting until July 4th at 11:00 PM CDT. This advisory affects
people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond
du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

FOR SHEBOYGAN, OZAUKEE, MILWAUKEE, RACINE, AND KENOSHA COUNTIES:
The air quality index FOR OZONE is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY level. This air quality index level is considered
UNHEALTHY FOR EVERYONE. Sensitive groups should AVOID prolonged
or heavy exertion and everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE ADVISORY AREA:
The air quality index FOR OZONE is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease
(such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are
active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Severe threat arrives Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
severe

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

Temperatures were hot and dew points were high... these similar conditions will continue into the Fourth of July. A cold front is expected to slide through Wisconsin Wednesday bringing a widespread rain chance, cooler temperatures and a chance for severe weather.

Another round of hot and humid conditions are expected on Tuesday; high temperatures and dew points in the 60s and 70s, along with light winds, should be expected. This stagnant air mass has prompted another round of air quality concerns; an air quality alert will be in effect from 10am Tuesday through 11pm Tuesday.

Starting late Tuesday through Wednesday, a cold front is going to move through and that will bring us the chance for rain... especially Wednesday afternoon.

Since these storms will be along the cold front, wind and hail are going to be the main threats. However, we can't rule out an minor, weak tornado threat. Stay with 27 News for the latest. 

Tags

Recommended for you