Severe threat arrives Wednesday

Temperatures were hot and dew points were high... these similar conditions will continue into the Fourth of July. A cold front is expected to slide through Wisconsin Wednesday bringing a widespread rain chance, cooler temperatures and a chance for severe weather.
Another round of hot and humid conditions are expected on Tuesday; high temperatures and dew points in the 60s and 70s, along with light winds, should be expected. This stagnant air mass has prompted another round of air quality concerns; an air quality alert will be in effect from 10am Tuesday through 11pm Tuesday.
Starting late Tuesday through Wednesday, a cold front is going to move through and that will bring us the chance for rain... especially Wednesday afternoon.
Since these storms will be along the cold front, wind and hail are going to be the main threats. However, we can't rule out an minor, weak tornado threat. Stay with 27 News for the latest.