Severe threat diminishing for Sunday

As we look ahead to Sunday, the threat for severe weather has diminished. Southern Wisconsin will still see the threat for rain and some storms on Sunday with the rain threat wrapping up early Monday morning.
The low is going to move through the Midwest throughout the day on Sunday. We'll watch as clouds increase throughout Sunday with some peaks of sunshine here and there. Most will stay dry for Sunday but rain will begin to fall across the southwest by the late afternoon/early evening.
The center of the low is too far south for much of southern Wisconsin to see rain. However, those along the state-line could see some showers mainly overnight Sunday into Monday.
Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s/low 80s with mid to upper 70s possible on Monday.