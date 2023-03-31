Severe threat is over tonight

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The storm threat is over tonight as we get ready for cold air moving in overnight.
We'll feel weather whiplash into Saturday morning as we get on the back side of this strong cold front. Temps fall to the low to mid 30s with some light snow likely. Most get an inch or less, but near the Dells in central Wisconsin, a couple slushy inches are possible.
We're rewarded with a great end to the weekend with a sun-cloud mix and highs in the upper 50s as we dry off. Stay mild in the mid to upper 50s for the first half of next week with rain chances returning, but nothing widespread.