Severe threat possible Saturday night

Just because the title says possible doesn't mean we shouldn't stay weather aware overnight; if these storms are able to form, they'll possibly bring strong wind gusts along with large hail overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.
A large area of low pressure is sitting over the Plains and will bring a threat for severe weather across Wisconsin/Midwest not only Saturday night into Sunday but also Sunday late afternoon as well.
Saturday night's threat is conditional - all the necessary ingredients are overhead but we need them to come together at the right time. If they are able to, the greatest threats are going to be strong winds as well as large hail starting around 12am Sunday.
If we are able to dry out and see some sunshine to end the weekend, after storms wrap up Sunday morning, another round of severe weather may be possible Sunday night into Monday. Once again, wind and hail are the greatest threats as this area of low pressure begins to exit the region.