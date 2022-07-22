Severe weather likely on Saturday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
While most of the morning will be quiet on Saturday, the heat and humidity will be getting the atmosphere primed for severe weather from the afternoon through the early overnight hours. The good news is, after the system moves through we'll more seasonal for next week.
A low pressure system is going to be moving through the region on Saturday; the warm front will bring heat and humidity into southern Wisconsin. Temperatures are going to climb into the 90s with dew points into the 70s... making it feel very tropical outfit. Make sure you're staying cool and hydrated throughout Saturday. And make sure that you're staying weather aware.
Storms are going to develop in central Minnesota and begin to move southeast. Storms will likely begin to impact northwestern parts of the coverage area between 3-6pm and will continue to move southeast through the rest of the afternoon and evening. Storms should push out of Wisconsin sometime after midnight Sunday.
There is an enhanced risk for severe weather on Saturday for most of the coverage area. All modes of severe weather will be possible; strong winds with gusts over 75 miles per hour, large hail as well as heavy rain will be the greatest threats.
An isolated tornado threat can not be ruled out either. Especially as the line of storms moves through Wisconsin, embedded circulation will be possible.
Since this event will be occurring over the weekend and overnight hours, make sure that you have a way to receive weather alerts. Not only can you receive alerts through our mobile app, a weather radio will alert you as well.