Severe weather possible farther south today

MADISON (WKOW) - An incoming cold front will cause a few showers and storms to return to our area.
A couple of showers and t-showers are moving through this morning ahead of another round of possible stronger storms late-morning through mid-afternoon, primarily near the state line, where there is a risk for severe weather. However, the highest severe threat will be south in Illinois.
Otherwise, we stay warm and very humid today with temps in the low to mid 80s with a bit of a breeze from the southwest. Skies clear this evening with temps turning milder in the low 60s.
Dry weather moves in for much of the rest of the week with upper 70s, low humidity and lots of sunshine Tuesday, but it stays breezy with winds from the northwest gusting to 25 mph. Low 80s the rest of the week with mostly sunny skies and an isolated shower and storm chance returning Friday through Saturday.