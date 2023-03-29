Severe weather possible Friday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After some light snow and cooler temperatures moved in for Wednesday, our focus is going to be on Friday. Not because it's the day before the weekend but it's the first time southern Wisconsin could see severe weather this Spring.
A high pressure system is going to keep us quiet for the rest of Wednesday and Wednesday night. Sky conditions will be generally clear to mostly clear throughout Wednesday afternoon with clouds starting to return in the evening hours.
A wintry mix which will turn over to rain may be possible Thursday night as the low begins to move off the Rockies.
By the mid to late afternoon, the cold front will swing east. Along this cold front, we may see a line of storms develop and some of those may be severe.
Strong wind gusts along with an isolated, weak tornado may be possible as these storms move out of Iowa into Wisconsin. Hail will also be possible too while flooding isn't a great concern.
Timing for the severe weather to move into Wisconsin will be in the late afternoon through the early evening. The storms will exit around midnight going into Saturday. That's when colder air moves in and slowly turns the remaining moisture over to a rain/snow mix.