Severe weather possible Thursday afternoon

A low pressure system is moving through the Plains/Midwest as we move into the weekend. It'll bring southern Wisconsin the threat for severe weather Thursday then a wintry mix Friday with cooler temperatures in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday.
Unlike the typical time that we expect severe weather, the severe weather window Thursday will be between 1-6pm. The center of this latest low is going to move through southern/central Wisconsin which means all modes of severe weather will be possible.
A marginal and slight risk for severe weather are possible Thursday afternoon with all modes possible. The peak for severe weather looks to be between 2-5pm.
Make sure that you have a way to receive weather alerts like downloading the 27 StormTrack app. These storms will be fast moving and the severe weather threat will be over as late as 7pm.