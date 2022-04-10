Severe Weather Potential On the Horizon

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After a generally quiet weekend, the 27 meteorologists are watching the potential for severe weather as we move into Tuesday and Wednesday of the upcoming week. Southern Wisconsin could potentially see two rounds from this system and we'll break down the timing below.
This low pressure system is going to begin to impact us starting Tuesday with winds picking up out of the south. As the warm front lifts north, we'll see the chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly during the second half of the day on Tuesday. To our west, storms will develop and possible develop a line of storms. As this line moves east, western parts of Wisconsin could see that line impact them overnight into Wednesday.
Wednesday, the cold front is going to continue to slide east. If this line moves east fast, we may not see the second round of severe weather. However, if the cold front lingers and takes its time... another round of severe weather may be possible Wednesday afternoon as it slides east.
All modes of severe weather will be possible with this system - strong winds, hail as well as an isolated tornado or two. Make sure that you're able to receive weather alerts and stay with 27 News for updates.