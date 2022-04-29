Severe Weather Returns Saturday Afternoon

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The weekend is almost here, marking the end of April and the start of May. It'll also be when southern Wisconsin sees the return for severe weather, at least the possibility for it. And as we look ahead to next week, rain chances stick around with cooler than average temperatures.
Severe storms will be possible on Saturday afternoon and evening.
At this point there is a lot that would have to go right to actually have these storms.. There is quiet a bit of rain during the morning Saturday and we would need to get a break and pop into the middle 60s for highs. If we are held in the upper 50s this won't happen.
I would expect the best chance of storms in the counties touching IL with the highest chance to see some instability. A weak tornado cant be ruled out, but wind and hail are the main hazards