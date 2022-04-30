Severe Weather Threat Ends, Cloudy Sunday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
There was a severe weather threat on Saturday as a low moved through the region, but now the threat has ended. That same system is going to keep the clouds around for Sunday and Monday. But rain won't return until Monday night.
There were a few tornado warnings issued, for parts of Lafayette and southwestern Rock counties. Despite the warning, no tornadoes fortunately touched down.
Now that the cold front has passed, the atmosphere will become more stabilized overnight into Sunday. Clouds will stick around Sunday with a few light showers possible throughout the day. Winds are going to stay breezy too.
A brief high pressure system moves in for Monday but overnight into Tuesday, the next low moves in from the south. This low will bring breezy conditions once again and the threat for moderate rain along with a few thunderstorms.