Severe weather threat may return Saturday night

For some, it's been nearly 2 months since we've seen severe weather. The threat returns Saturday as our next system moves through. Not only will this next low bring the potential for severe weather but it'll also bring beneficial rain for the area.
Our next low will impact Wisconsin beginning Saturday night. Until then, weather conditions will remain quiet with high temperatures climbing back into the upper 80s to mid 90s. Clouds will increase throughout the day with rain beginning by the late evening especially farther west.
Strong wind gusts along with hail are going to be the main threats however, an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.
In terms of rain totals, most will pick up between trace amounts and .25". If areas are hit multiple times, total accumulations may be closer to an inch. We'll see rain beginning Saturday night and continue through Sunday night as this low exits the region.