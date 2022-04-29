Severe Weather Threat Returns Saturday Evening

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The weekend is almost here, marking the end of April and the start of May. It'll also be when southern Wisconsin sees the return for severe weather, at least the possibility for it. And as we look ahead to next week, rain chances stick around with cooler than average temperatures.
Friday, for the most part, is going to be quiet; light showers may be possible across south/southwestern parts of the state. However, most will just sit under mostly cloudy skies with a few peaks of sunshine and breezy conditions. As our next low moves off the Rockies, our rain chance will increase as we head overnight into Saturday.
The warm front moves northwards throughout Saturday but the severe weather threat arrives where the warm, cold and occluded front meet - the triple point. Timing for severe weather will be later in the day on Saturday and conditional; if we keep the cloud cover around for longer on Saturday, the threat locally will diminish.
If we clear/do see severe weather, all modes will be possible including an isolated tornado or two, strong wind gusts as well as hail. Storms will begin to develop overhead then form a line as they move east which means as these storms develop, that's when the tornado threat will be the greatest.
Make sure that you have not only a safety plan but also a way to receive weather alerts Saturday evening.