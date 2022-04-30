Severe Weather to End Saturday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
As we get ready to end Saturday, a low pressure system that brought weather to the Central Plains will bring another round of severe weather to parts of Wisconsin and Illinois. All modes of severe weather will be possible which includes an isolated tornado or two, hail as well as strong winds.
This low is going to continue to move east throughout Saturday afternoon and begin to bring the severe weather threat to parts of southern Wisconsin around 3pm with the threat continuing through the early evening hours.
As these storms initially develop, when they are alone, that's when we'll see the greatest threat for an isolated tornado or two. The atmospheric set up isn't particularly great for long lived tornadoes, but a few isolated short lived and generally weaker tornadoes may develop. Once these storms develop more, they'll become a line which will then shift the threat from tornadoes to wind and hail.
Once the cold front passes, which will happen around 8-10pm, the severe weather threat will end but we'll keep the chance for a non severe thunderstorm along with rain. Not to mention, breezy conditions too. The rain will continue into Sunday as well which will keep temperatures on the cooler side too.
Make sure that you and your family not only have a safety plan but also have a way to receive mobile weather alerts. In addition to downloading our weather app, a NOAA radio will alert you if a tornado watch/tornado warning/severe thunderstorm warning is issued.