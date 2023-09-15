Sex offender to be relocated to Janesville correctional facility

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A sex offender will be relocated to a Janesville correctional facility on Monday, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Captain Josh Lund said Kendell D. Gipson is being taken to the Rock Valley Community Programs.
Gipson is convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child and second-degree sexual assault in 2012 in Dane County.
The conditions of Gipson’s relocation include no unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with the victim, no drug use and complying with sex offender registration program requirements.
The correctional facility he is being taken to has the mission of providing "transitional and supportive housing" to adults in Rock County.