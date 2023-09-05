Sex offender to be relocated to Janesville

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says it is relocating a sex offender to transitional housing in Janesville, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
David J. Fuchs, formerly of Madison, will be moving to Rock Valley Community Programs, 203 W. Sunny Lane on Sept. 11, according Captain Josh Lund.
Fuchs was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child and second-degree sexual assault in 2016. Both convictions were in Dane County.
Some of Fuchs' placement conditions include no unsupervised contact with minors, being electrotonically monitored and complying and with all requirements of being a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program.
Lund said the sheriff's office isn't responsible for the placement of Fuchs in any manner. By law, the sheriff's office is required to provide public notice.
For further information regarding the placement of this offender, contact the Department of Community Corrections at 608-758-6075.