Sexual assault survivors use writing as a healing tool

MONROE (WKOW) -- April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and a family services program in Green County is trying a new way to bring healing to survivors.
"As an advocate that works with people that have experienced sexual assault or some sort of crime associated with sexual assault, there's a lot of healing that needs to happen," Sexual Assault Services Coordinator with Sexual Assault Recovery Program, Paula Vestin, said.
In honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Vestin is hosting a creative writing workshop to help people work through past trauma.
"There's a lot of studies that show that expressive writing or creative writing like poems, short stories, narratives have a lot of healing possibilities," Vestin said.
While Vestin's services focus on survivors of sexual assault, she says anyone is welcome at the two-day workshop.
"We wanted to open this up for everyone because everyone could use an opportunity to relax, to deal with some stress, to even rewrite their story where they can be the hero or process emotions," Vestin said.
One workshop attendee, Kristin Jambrek, says she's been wanting to get back to journaling for a long time.
"I have a lot of troubles with it," Jambrek said. "I'm just hoping this will spur me on to give me some more skills and incentive to actually do it."
Jambrek says in her early 20s she would journal to music. She would listen for lyrics that spoke to her and build off that feeling.
"Just to journal that and to look back on it is something special," Jambrek said.
Though she knows how good it feels for her to journal, she's been putting it off.
"It's pain," Jambrek said. "Some things you don't want to relive. But it's better to get it out."
Vestin says she understands the thought of diving into these topics can be intimidating, but she hopes by being surrounded by the SARP support system, writers "feel relief, they feel peace, they feel empowered."
The second day of the writing workshop is Sunday at the Monroe Theater Guild from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.