Shady Nook Farm reflects on 21 years of growing pumpkins and future opportunities for their children

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- There's only one day left until Halloween, but many of us are already in the spooky spirit. For one family, this time of year is a reminder of where they came from.
Shady Nook Farms opened in Stoughton in the year 2000 to carry on a family tradition, and lesson.
The farm is owned by Jerry and Sharon Wendt, and their children. They said they started the business to teach their kids entrepreneurial skills and help them save money for college.
Since then, their kids have gone on to graduate college and start professional lives.
"It's kind of amazing as I look back in previous generations, and now on ours," Jerry Wendt said. "One of our kids are married and I have a grandson now. And they are in the process of trying to buy their own small farm and hoping to do the same thing."
What Jerry is teaching his kids was something that was taught to him. He was three-years old living on a dairy farm near Wales, WI when his family started selling pumpkins.
"Not only did it helped me, and my three siblings pay for our college education, it really helped my three kids earn their way through college," Jerry said.
Fast forward to now, his daughter Jessica is reflecting on her days growing up as the "pumpkin girl."
"We would come home, and flip open the open sign and get excited to show all of the things that we've grown and picked and harvested," she said.
It was a childhood experience not many can say they had, but for Jessica, it's one she said she is grateful for.
"Definitely proud to have such a cool opportunity growing up and being able to have that passion is something that is truly a blessing," she said. [It's] something we're so excited to share with people to come visit the farm and take home a pumpkin with them to enjoy their holiday."
Jessica graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied Agriculture & Business Management.
Shady Nook is located at 3511 State Road 138 in Stoughton, WI. They are open every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.