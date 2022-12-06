Shania Twain adds second Wisconsin tour date

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsinites now have an extra chance to see a country music superstar next year.
Live Nation Concerts announced Shania Twain is going to stop in Milwaukee on October 31 during the second leg of the Queen of Me Tour. The tour stops in Madison in May.
The Queen of Me album, which is Twain's sixth full-length album, is set to be released in February.
Tickets go on sale Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online. Presale for Citi cardmembers takes place from Dec. 13 through Dec. 15.
Live Nation Concerts said for every ticket sold, $1 is being donated to Shania Kids Can (SKC) — a nonprofit that Twain founded in 2010 that promotes "positive change" during times of crises and hardships.