Shared revenue deal smooths path for new Sun Prairie ambulance, paramedics

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKOW) – Sun Prairie will soon have a new ambulance and seven paramedics to serve the community in the impending absence of the city’s only emergency clinic, thanks in-part to the shared revenue deal reached last month in the Wisconsin Legislature.
The current emergency clinic located on SSM Health’s campus along Tower Drive will become an ambulatory surgery center in 2025. The emergency services will be folded into SSM’s Madison hospital.
That means that ambulances dispatched in Sun Prairie will need to take patients to UW Health in Madison, the next closest emergency center. Those rides will take longer and a new ambulance is needed to ensure that one is available in the city as often as possible to respond to emergencies while other ambulances are on other calls.
Sun Prairie Fire and EMS Chief Chris Garrison said the most expensive part of the new ambulance will be the seven new paramedic positions required to staff the ambulance.
Paramedics have been in short supply as older members of departments have retired. Garrison blames a cultural shift for the lack of response to EMS and firefighter job postings. He also has to compete with other departments in the area that offer better pay and benefits.
“I've lost a couple just in the last month,” Garrison said, referring to firefighters. “Not only to Madison, the bigger, higher-paying fire department, but I've lost a couple just because of family issues.”
To address the disparity in the fire department, the City of Sun Prairie is in the process of incorporating the one-time volunteer force into the local government structure. Sun Prairie’s fire service has existed as a corporation through now.
To fund the paramedics, Sun Prairie will take advantage of its portion of the additional $207 million local governments have coming their way as part of the state budget Gov.Tony Evers signed this week. That funding comes on the heels of Act 12, a bill negotiated between Evers, a Democrat, and Republicans in the state Legislature.
“I can tell you that this bipartisan decision that was brought to Madison was a great decision,” Garrison said. “I think that we're finally being heard.”