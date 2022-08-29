'She climbs mountains every day': Edgerton toddler will be featured in NYC Times Square

EDGERTON (WKOW) -- A toddler from Edgerton will be featured on the big screen this September in New York City.
Blakely Cunningham is 2-years-old and has Down syndrome, soon her photo will be featured in Times Square along with 500 photographs of children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states.
The National Down Syndrome Society puts on the video presentation each year followed by the New York City Buddy Walk in Central Park.
Blakely's picture was chosen out of more than 2,000 others. Blakely's mom, Rachel Moore, said this means the world to them.
"Awareness to Down syndrome is really important to us because not a lot of people understand the abilities of Down syndrome - they only see it as a disability until they have it in their life or in their family or see it first hand."
Moore remembered the day she learned Blakely would be at high risk of having Down syndrome when she was born.
"I remember driving home from my prenatal appointment and I called my mom… I told her what the blood results were and asked her if my life was over, all I ever knew about Down syndrome was all the internet wanted me to know," she explained.
She said her mom replied, “your life is just beginning”.
Now Moore said she can't believe how right her mom was.
"Looking back, I feel guilty for saying those words… seeing my life now, my daughter now, I wonder how those words could have ever came out of my mouth, how I could have ever questioned my life being over," she added.
Moore said that moment reminds her how important it is to advocate and educate people on Down syndrome and hopes other moms don't have to feel the way she first did.
"I couldn’t imagine my life any other way. I wouldn’t change a thing about my daughter," she added. "She climbs mountains every day and there is absolutely no mountain I won’t climb with her. No battle I won’t fight for her."
As for Blakely's photo being featured in the Big Apple, Moore said her family is ecstatic about the opportunity.
"Before having a daughter with Down syndrome, I didn’t know much about Down syndrome besides the fact that it was a ‘disability’. This is why it’s so special to our family that Blakely got chosen to be in the presentation to raise awareness, advocate, and educate for the Down syndrome community," she said.
Moore said she hopes Blakely's story will help to educate others about Down syndrome and 'look at people with Down syndrome as people with so many abilities.'
Blakely's picture was selected from more than 2,400 entries and will premiere on September 17, 2022.
The two screens are located above Dos Caminos restaurant in Father Duffy Square. The presentation will be live streamed on the NDSS Facebook page from 9:30-10:30am ET on September 17.
Moore also encourages anyone to learn more about Down syndrome and hopes other parents know they aren't alone.
"To any parents who just got a prenatal or birth diagnosis… I just want you to know that you are not alone. Your feelings are valid. You are allowed to feel what you’re feeling in this moment," she said. "But just remember - your journey is just beginning. Your life is just beginning. Your life is going to be overflowing with smiles, joy, happiness, and so much love. Welcome to the best adventure of your lifetime."
Lastly she added, "It can be an overwhelming diagnosis, but the love and happiness your child will bring you and the people around them will be more than you could’ve ever imagined and then some."
For more resources and to learn more about Down syndrome you can visit the National Down Syndrome Society's website.