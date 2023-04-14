'She decided to flash me': Student speaks out after they say UW-Madison professor exposed herself

MADISON (WKOW) -- A master's student at UW-Madison is speaking out in hopes of protecting other students after they say a professor exposed herself to them in an act of anti-trans hate.
K.T. Simmons-Uvin, who identifies as non-binary, said it all started when they went into Lisa Gralnick’s classroom to borrow a tool.
“It was the first time that we ever met. I had asked if I could borrow a soldering iron for a student, and she berated me in front of her class and also in front of the student that I was with -- saying that I had an unbuttoned shirt on and saying that I was naked and that I was offensive and that I was not welcome,” Simmons-Uvin said.
While they were taken aback, Simmons-Uvin said they figured the professor’s comments could have stemmed from safety concerns, since they were in a metal shop.
“I thought like: ‘Oh, it's a safety concern.’ I'd never been in there before. So, I buttoned it up,” Simmons-Uvin said.
However, when they went back to talk to Gralnick about what happened, they say she did the unspeakable.
“She decided to flash me -- saying that nobody wants to look at this. Nobody wants to look at your body. Nobody wants to see any of that,” Simmons-Uvin said.
Simmons-Uvin, who recently underwent gender affirming surgery, said they immediately reported this incident to both the university and university police.
“It was really unsettling that the way that I present myself as a human is so offensive to another person that they would do something like that,” Simmons-Uvin said.
Now, Simmons-Uvin is calling on the university to fire Gralnick. Additionally, she is calling for Gralnick to be registered as a sex-offender.
“I'm nervous that she's unpredictable, and that something else will happen to other trans students that she's not comfortable with,” Simmons-Uvin said.
UW-Madison did not confirm Gralnick’s employment status as of Friday.
They shared a statement with 27 News that said in part:
“While we are limited in the information we can provide with respect to personnel matters, the university is reviewing the reported incident, has removed the faculty member from their teaching duties and has restricted their access to their art studio to limit interactions with students.”
UWPD confirmed to 27 News they issued Gralnick a citation for disorderly conduct.
They shared the following statement with 27 News:
“On March 28, 2023, UWPD responded to a complaint from a student that a professor had exposed her breasts to them while on campus. Through our investigation, we learned there was a disagreement between the student and the professor about the student’s attire. The professor, Lisa Gralnick, told UWPD officers that she was upset about the student’s attire because it was not appropriate due to the tools and chemicals in the space and wanted to prove a point.”
Court records show Gralnick plead “no contest” to the citation issued by UWPD Friday and paid a $295 fine.
27 News reached out to Gralnick to get her side of the story but have not yet heard back.