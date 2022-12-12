'She had zipped up the dog in her coat'; Puppy stolen from Janesville pet store

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Owners of a Janesville pet store are desperately searching for a puppy they say was stolen.
It happened Sunday afternoon at Petland in Janesville. The owners, Rachel Larsen and Herman Cordier, said a woman came in and wanted to see the female Dachshund puppy.
"Around three in the afternoon we were really busy, and a girl came in and asked if she could see the dachshund," Larsen explained. "We brought her out and she was in a socialization room for about an hour or so."
When they went to check in with the woman, they realized she was gone and so was the dog.
"We watched the video footage and she had zipped up the dog in her coat and walked out of the store with it," Larsen added.
Larsen and Cordier told 27 News that they are still in shock and are desperately trying to find the 12-week-old puppy.
"I am kind of concerned that she may not be going to take it to the vet to get proper care for it," Larsen said. "And we just really hope that it can come back and go to a good home that wants to purchase it correctly and take it to the vet and care for it."
Larsen said they have since had to change their policy and hold someone's license while they visit with a dog. Cordier added that it's sad that one person's actions can ruin things for everyone else.
The dachshund puppy is microchipped and has been reported stolen.
Officials with the Janesville police department said they are looking into this but did not provide further information.
Larsen and Cordier ask anyone with information to please contact the Janesville Police Department at (608) 755-3100.
The Petland Janesville owners are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and a safe return of the puppy.