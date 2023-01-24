'She has a heart of gold': Locals rally around owner of Richland Area Animal Rescue after devastating fire

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- Nurturing animals has always been second nature to Judy Elliot.
"She has a heart of gold," Kristen Lein, a board member of the Richland Area Animal Rescue said.
That's why Elliot turned her house into the Richland Area Animal Rescue, an organization that's made a world of difference to thousands of animals since 1997.
Lein said Elliot is a "powerhouse."
"That's the only way to describe her. I tell her she's a force of nature," Lein said.
Tragically, Elliot's own world changed over the weekend when a fire tore through her animal rescue. It destroyed the property and claimed the lives of over 20 animals, despite brave efforts by Elliot and a passerby to save them.
"She sustained burns and lacerations," Lein said. "I can see her doing it. I can see her going into a burning house to get whoever she can... it breaks my heart."
Angela Klawes, another board member of the Richland Area Animal Rescue said, said she doesn't believe the material loss will be what affects Elliot.
"She's never been into material items, and whatever money she has, she pours into the rescue," Klawes said. "I think the loss of the animals is really going to be the hardest thing for her to get over."
Now, support is pouring in via social media from people who want Elliot to know they know how much she loved those animals.
"She knew all their names. She knew what their characteristics were, she knew what they ate, and she was on top of it," Klawes said.
Many are also stopping by with donations, including Nicole Wetley of Richland Center, who donated several bags of dog food.
"She cares a lot for animals, and she would do anything for anybody," Wetley said.
Several fundraisers have also been set up to help, including a GoFundMe. The Richland Area Animal Rescue is also accepting donations.
Finally, the People's Community Bank in Richland Center is accepting drop off donations on the Richland Area Animal Rescue's behalf. Their address is 187 S Central Ave, Richland Center, WI 53581.
Those who know and love Elliot say they want to get her back on her feet so she can get back to doing what she loves nurturing animals again. One of those people is another board member, Robine Korneff.
"We obviously appreciate everything that Judy does so much and can't wait to be able to turn around and help her like she's done for so many," Korneff said.