'She has been let down by humans': Severely neglected dog given second chance at life

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- A dog left severely neglected has been given a second chance at life.
Poppy the dog was found by an Avoca police officer and brought to the Iowa County Humane Society.
Lisa Edge told 27 News her daughter saw Poppy on the humane society's website and decided to foster her.
Edge said Poppy was extremely sick with a list of medical conditions.
"She weighed 66 pounds and she should be somewhere between 90 and 100," Edge said. "She was really emaciated and just really it was just skin."
Edge decided to adopt Poppy but wasn't sure how long the dog would survive given her condition.
"I have never ever ever encountered a dog as sick as her," she said. "And the first time I met her I looked at her and I cried for 10 minutes."
Edge, who has several other dogs similar to Poppy, decided to dedicate her time to getting Poppy healthy.
"Whatever her story is, she has been let down by humans and she should hate people for what's been done to her," Edge said. "However, it's just the opposite. She gravitates toward people."
Poppy has slowly gained both weight and strength.
"She's not given up," Edge said. "The tenacity, the will to live -- I've never seen this in a any dog that I've ever had. That's what makes Poppy pretty darn special."
Avoca Police Department officers are investigating what happened to Poppy and told 27 News the investigation is ongoing.
Edge said whatever happened to Poppy will never happen again.
"For however long Poppy and I have together, she will be guaranteed the best life," she said. "Whatever Poppy wants, Poppy gets."
Edge said Poppy is blind, has diabetes, mange and Lyme disease, along with being underweight and having pain in her eyes.
She has a surgery coming up where veterinarians will remove her eyes to ease the pain and allow her to heal.
Edge told 27 News Poppy's recovery has been made possible through the staff at UW Veterinary Care and the people who have donated to help Poppy including Second Chance for Blind Dogs.
"We'd love to have everybody see her progress because we're not done yet," she said.
Edge hopes to reunite Poppy and the officer who found her once Poppy is healthy.
Poppy's story and her fur siblings can be found on Facebook at Noah's Legacy.
This is a developing story.