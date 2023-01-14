'She is a true hero': 5-year-old girl uses school project to help family safely escape from home fire

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- After insisting on finishing a fire plan for a school project, 5-year-old Charlie Stupinean is given the Junior Firefighter Award.
For a Lake Delton family, it only took a matter of minutes from the moment the fire started to the moment the house was considered a total loss.
"We were all in shock. And it was really fast. Really fast. Four minutes, my house was gone," Rebekah Stupinean said.
The fire happened on the night of Oct. 29, 2022. It was just one week after Stupinean's 5-year-old daughter, Charlie, insisted on finishing a school project.
"She brought it home from school, she was super excited about it," she said. "I showed her how to open her windows, we made two exits for the home, the front door, and then our patio door that leads out into the backyard. And then we also checked the fire alarms."
Shawna Bongard is a Volunteer Firefighter with the Delton Fire Department and a full-time EMT for Delton EMS.
Bongard said from a young age, it was instilled in her that the fire service is "very important." She said she remembers learning about fire safety and prevention from her father as he taught it in schools -- and now, taking after her dad, she's also teaching young kids.
"I had to come up with an educational program and choose an audience. So, for me, it's pretty easy. I have two little boys at home. So, I chose elementary school kids," Bongard said. "If you can instill those safety qualities now, they're going to grow up with those qualities, and they're going to teach them to their kids."
Bongard said in the class, they focused on escape routes, knowing where to locate the fire extinguisher, how to open windows and establishing a meeting spot.
"Just having a safety plan. Even just a small plan can help in such a large scale," Bongard said.
So, when the fire broke out for the Stupinean family, they resorted to that fire escape plan they made only a few days before.
Rebekah Stupinean said without it, things could have been "horrific."
"When something like this happens, you go into shock, and you don't know what to do. And if you don't have a plan in your mind, then you don't know how to react. You can freeze up. And in those types of situations that can be detrimental," she said.
But it was Charlie's dedication to the project that helped the family get out safely.
Bongard said for instances like these, kids need recognition. That's why Charlie was given a Junior Firefighter Award.
"We have to give her an award. This is huge. She is a true hero. Like we have to do this," Bongard said.