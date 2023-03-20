'She is very much in shock': Elderly Middleton victim's daughter speaks out on attack

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The daughter of an elderly Middleton woman who was attacked said a stranger ransacked her mother's senior apartment and harmed her.
"She is very much in shock," Tami Wilson said of her mother, 77-year-old Martha Jackson.
A criminal complaint Monday charged Clarisa Herrera, 20, of Oak Lawn, Illinois with felony physical abuse of an elderly person and other crimes. Herrera appeared for the Dane County Court hearing via a video link from the Winnebago Mental Health Institution.
The complaint says Jackson heard someone yelling in the parking lot of the Heritage Senior Campus at 6206 Maywood Avenue around 11 p.m. Tuesday and yelled out to the person to keep down the noise. The court record states Herrera then climbed up Jackson's raised first floor balcony and smashed a sliding glass door to get to Jackson, who was in a recliner. Wilson said her mother's apartment was turned into chaos by the intruder.
"The TV, Mom's lift chair, tables, her knickknacks. I mean, anything and everything she could get her hands on she broke," Wilson said.
"She threw a broken piece of furniture at Jackson. It struck her leg, causing it to bleed," according to a probable cause statement. Court records also say another object was thrown at Jackson and it bruised her head.
Wilson said her mother spent six days at UW Hospital and has been transferred to out-patient care.
Wilson told 27 News some of what was destroyed cannot be replaced, such as a collection of snow globes that had been purchased over the years.
Court records say Herrera was arrested after climbing down the apartment balcony. They say she claimed she was a sexual assault victim and also referenced paranoid schizophrenia. Records state she spat on at least one responding police officer.
Her bail involves a signature bond and no contact with Jackson.
Wilson said her mother's accused attacker may need treatment.
"If there's some issue she's going through, I hope she gets the help she needs," Wilson told 27 News.
Wilson said she and family members are focused on helping her mother recover.
"She's so well loved at Heritage and by her family and her friends," Wilson said. "I just want her to feel safe and secure and be able to live out the rest of her life not in fear."
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started to help Jackson replace what was damaged.