'She left and said she loved me'; The night Melissa Trumpy disappeared

MONROE (WKOW) -- A year after Melissa Trumpy went missing, the person last known to see the Green County woman sat down with 27 News as she reflects back on that day.
"She left and said she loved me, and she'd see me in the morning," Nicole Crook remembered.
It was the last "I love you" Crook would hear from her long-time best friend.
"She helped me get ready for bed and stuff," Crook said. "I thought she was just going home."
It wasn't until that morning when Crook woke up and realized something wasn't right, her best friend and caregiver Melissa Trumpy was nowhere to be found.
"I was yelling for her, and she didn't answer so I texted her and called her and she wasn't answering," she recalled.
In 2010 Crook was in a car crash that left her in a wheelchair. Every morning and night Trumpy would come over to help her with everyday tasks.
When Melissa didn't show the morning of October 27, 2021, the search for the mother of three began.
"I watch these cases on TV all the time, and her and I would always talk about them, and she's like 'if I ever go missing, I want Nicole on my case to find me,'" Crook explained. "And I just feel so bad because I feel like I failed her because I can't be out there and it's hard."
Melissa's family and friends believe she left Crook's house the night of October 26, 2021, to see her boyfriend Derek Hammer in Shannon, Illinois.
Trumpy's car was found about 20 minutes from there in rural Freeport, Illinois.
Her sister Mandy Mboge told 27 News she thinks Hammer knows where Trumpy is. Hammer has not been named a suspect in her disappearance and remains in the Green County Jail on separate charges.
"The biggest part is I feel like a failure because we haven't found her yet," Mboge said.
One year later and Mboge said Trumpy's three kids need closure.
"She deserves better than to be wherever she's been rotting for the last year," she said.
If you have any information on what happened to Melissa Trumpy, you can contact the Carroll County Sheriff's Office 815-244-2635.