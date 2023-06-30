'She pulled through': Rock County teen returns home after double lung transplant

MADISON (WKOW) — A Rock County teenager is the epitome of resilience.
Sixteen-year-old Kyleigh Williams is back home after undergoing a double lung transplant at the UW Health Transplant Center.
Her journey began back in December when she went to the hospital with Influenza A.
The infection took a major toll on her lungs, and she had no choice but to undergo a double lung transplant.
"It was hard," Kyleigh's mom, Nikki Williams, said. "As a mom, you don't want to see your kid go through that pain. So, you're like, stop, just stop. But, you know she needs to do it."
Over 200 days and a new lease on life later, Nikki said her daughter has made major strides.
"She pulled through. She's amazing. She's such a wire," Nikki said.
Dr. Erin Lowery, Medical Director of the UW Health Kids Lung Transplant Program, said getting Williams back to health was a team effort.
"It's just an extraordinary feeling to see a patient as sick as Ky was really undergo recovery and start to regain her strength and regain her life back," Lowery said.
Now that Williams is home, she will continue with outpatient rehabilitation.