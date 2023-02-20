'She really cared': UW-Madison alum remembers Rebecca Blank, reflects on her legacy

MADISON (WKOW) -- Barni Shiferaw crossed paths with Rebecca Blank several times during his senior year at UW-Madison.
As the vice president for the Class of 2022, he met with Blank to talk about changes the student body wanted to see.
"It was an honor for me," he said. "There's not a lot of people at this campus who have the combination of the intelligence that she does, but then also the personability to make these things happen."
Their paths crossed again at the spring commencement at Camp Randall, where Shiferaw was the student speaker.
"Obviously I enjoyed my time and was able to give a speech, but to see the students love her, support her and how much she enjoyed that, too, it was really clear to see … the love between her and the students here at UW," he said. "She really cared about what was going on here."
Blank was instrumental in bringing the graduation ceremony back to the stadium in 2014. Shiferaw said that made his commencement in May even more special.
"It was really, really cool to be able to share the stage with her," he said. "Knowing that it was her last commencement and my first commencement, it was a bittersweet feeling of knowing that she was no longer going to be at the university."
Shiferaw said finding out about Blank's death was shocking. He was with friends at the time and said he had to step away for a bit because the news felt "personal."
"Knowing that a leader, a great woman, a Madison icon and someone who's beloved by many people and worked in the highest offices of the nation was gone, for me, it was really hard," he said.
Now, Shiferaw, who is in medical school, said he's working to continue advocating for causes Blank supported, particularly supporting underrepresented students.
"That's something I'm going to pursue because I know that's something she was passionate about, and I'm, fortunately, in the position to be able to make some of those changes and to play a role in those spaces," he said.