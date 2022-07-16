'She wanted to be able to help other people': Honoring Ashley's dream

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- A Portage family hosted a fundraiser in honor of 23-year-old Ashley Slama, who was killed in a rollover crash in Sauk County last year.
According to officials, a man was pulled over by a sheriff's deputy but fled the scene and later crashed on CTH T near the Wisconsin Dells. Slama was a passenger in the crashed vehicle and died at the scene.
Her brother, Treyton Schoomer, remembered the moment he learned Slama wasn't coming home.
"It's something right out of a movie. You walk downstairs and everybody is staring at you in fear," he explained. "You don't believe that somebody that you talk to every day of your life is gone."
While Slama's life was taken too soon, her family said she lived everyday to the fullest.
Slama was exactly 312 days sober when she died and aspired to help others with addiction recovery.
"She wanted to be better for herself, she wanted to be better for her family and she wanted to be able to help other people who went through the same thing that she did," Schoomer said.
Her family is now on a mission to continue her dream. They hosted a fundraiser on Saturday in her honor and plan to donate all proceeds to the Harbor Recovery Center, a nonprofit providing free services to those in need.
Faith Gladem, director of the Harbor Recovery Center, said she is overwhelmed by Slama's family's support and dedication to helping others.
"I'm very grateful. I walked in here today, and to say I was blown away is an understatement," she said.
Schoomer now hopes his sister's story will help others.
"I would hope that people would know that it is a hard process but it is a process well worth it," he added.
Recovery resources and ways to donate in Slama's memory can be found on the Harbor Recovery Center's website.