'She was a spirited and incredible young lady': Family shares personal connection to Cycle for Sight fundraiser

MADISON (WKOW) -- Worldwide and right here in Madison, crowds took part in the annual Cycle for Sight Sunday to raise money for vision research.
Over the past decade, Cycle for Sight has raised $350,000 for vision researchers at the McPherson Eye Research Institute at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.
One area family said the event is close to their heart because their daughter, Kenzi Valentyn, suffered from vision loss before she passed away in 2019.
"We gather each year to raise money in Kenzi's name, to remember her, honor her," Tim Valentyn, dad said. "She was a spirited and incredible young lady."
Despite her health challenges, Tim said his daughter Kenzi was a positive and resilient person who many looked up to.
"It never ever touched her spirit. You know, she was bright, tenacious, funny, compassionate and really kept other people in front of her all the time and was more excited about giving gifts than getting them and had a tenacity about her that we've tried to carry on through this event," Tim said.
Today, two research grants are named in Kenzi Valentyn's honor.