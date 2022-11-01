'She was my everything:' Beloit homicide victim's family opposes killer's chance for parole

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- Family members of a Beloit homicide victim are urging state officials to reject a parole bid by the man who killed their loved one.
The victim and killer were husband and wife, and their three children are among those trying to keep their father in prison.
Randal Keller fatally shot Tina Keller on Jan. 29, 1994.
Tina's sister, Tammy Elliott of Black River Falls, said Randal Keller was an abusive spouse whose his mistreatment of his wife culminated in murder.
Elliott said her sister's death crushed her.
"I lost everything," Elliott says. "She was my best friend. She was my everything."
Elliott said she raised her sister's three children. She said the kids are affected by their childhood trauma even to this day, even though they've bravely forged on to careers and families of their own.
A Jackson County court official granted two of the children restraining orders against their father in June as they braced for his possible release on parole.
Previous parole requests by Randal Keller, now 62-years-old, have been turned down. Elliott agrees that he has completed prison programming but believes he remains a threat to family members and others.
"He's still controlling," Elliott said. "He still tries to control and manipulate everyone."
Because there is a new parole chairperson, sElliott fears Keller's potential release, despite the past rejections.
"It's a new parole commission (chairperson)," she said.
Christopher Blythe, the current Parole Commission Chair, said a decision will be made on Keller's parole bid later this month, though he wasn't clear on whether it will be granted or not.
"With respect to Randall Wayne Keller, he had a hearing on September 12, 2022," said Parole Commission Chair Christopher Blythe. "Ordinarily, following such a hearing, the Commissioner who conducts the hearing will inform the incarcerated person of the recommendation they will make to the Chair of the Parole Commission, who has the final say as to whether someone is paroled. In a few instances, such as this one, if the Commissioner is undecided, they will inform the person that it is a “no action,” which means that the Commissioner plans to discuss the matter with the Chair and the other two Commissioners to seek their input."
Blythe says he expects to make a decision on Keller's parole request later this month.