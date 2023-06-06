'She was savagely stabbed'; Brutal Janesville 1988 murder remains unsolved

JANESVILLE, Wis (WKOW) -- The brutal murder of a 23-year-old Janesville woman is still unsolved after 35 years.
Virginia Hendrickson was stabbed repeatedly and killed in her home on Knilans Road, near the airport, on June 5, 1988.
Rock County Sheriff's Office investigators interviewed several people, but charges were never filed.
Her family said 35 years of birthdays, milestones and watching her daughter grow up were all taken from her in 35 stab wounds.
Her niece, Jodi Lynn Luebke, still remembers learning the news.
"That next morning [my parents] sat us down and they had to tell us that she was murdered," Luebke recalled.
Investigators said Hendrickson's body was found on her living room floor. She had been stabbed at least 35 times and her throat had been cut.
Reports from that time show it happened while Hendrickson's one-year-old daughter was asleep in her crib. The baby was unharmed but was taken to the hospital for dehydration.
Luebke said people reported seeing Hendrickson at the gas station around the corner on the Friday before her death.
"Are there really people out there that just kill people and have no conscience?" Luebke asked.
That question, along with several others, stand in the way of Hendrickson's family and closure.
"Even if the person that did it is not alive anymore, at least we'd have that closure and my aunt can rest," Luebke added.
Luebke asks anyone with information to come forward and contact the Rock County Sheriff's Office at 608-757-8000.
Tipsters can also call 608-757-7911.
Luebke said she wants to thank the local true crime Facebook page, True Crime 608, for continuing to share her aunt's case.