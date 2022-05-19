'She was simply one-of-a-kind': MPD mourns detective after cancer battle

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.
In a series of tweets, MPD announced one of their detectives, Amanda Analla, died after "a fierce battle" with a rare cancer.
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Madison Police Department Detective Amanda Analla.— Madison Police (@madisonpolice) May 18, 2022
Amanda passed away Tuesday after a fierce battle with a rare form of cancer. pic.twitter.com/f7IrGQQZrm
Analla joined MPD in 2008 and they say she spent years mentoring youth and building relationship with people on the city's south side. She became a detective in 2019 and MPD says she "put her whole heart into her work."
"She's remembered as a kind and caring officer, someone who loved children and modeled the definition of community policing," one of MPD's tweets reads.
Amanda is survived by her wife and two young daughters.