'She was simply one-of-a-kind': MPD mourns detective after cancer battle

  • Updated

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. 

In a series of tweets, MPD announced one of their detectives, Amanda Analla, died after "a fierce battle" with a rare cancer. 

Analla joined MPD in 2008 and they say she spent years mentoring youth and building relationship with people on the city's south side. She became a detective in 2019 and MPD says she "put her whole heart into her work." 

"She's remembered as a kind and caring officer, someone who loved children and modeled the definition of community policing," one of MPD's tweets reads. 

Amanda is survived by her wife and two young daughters. 

