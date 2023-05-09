'She was such a giving person': Funeral service announced for St. Croix deputy

(WKOW) — A St. Croix deputy who lost her life in the line of duty will be laid to rest Friday.

Kaitie Leising was killed Saturday after responding to a potential drunk driver in a ditch. The driver, Jeremiah Johnson, shot her after she asked him to do field sobriety tests, according to the Department of Justice.

Leising was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Leising's public visitation will be held at the Hudson High School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday.

A funeral service with law enforcement honors will immediately follow in the parking lot.

St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said they will miss Leising's spirit. He said she was a giving person, and everyone said if you had a bad day, talk to Katie "cause your bad day is done."

"... you can't stay salty when you talk to Katie, and that was the absolute truth," Knudson said. "She just had that spirit... and a spirit that was stolen from her."

Governor Tony Evers announced Tuesday the U.S. and Wisconsin flags will be flown half-staff Friday in Leising's honor.

"Deputy Kaitie Leising was admired by her colleagues and community alike for the positivity, drive and dedication to service she carried with her every day,” Evers said in a release. “The weight of Deputy Leising’s death is a loss felt by folks across the state."