'She was tenacious': Badger nation celebrates the life of Becky Blank

MADISON (WKOW) -- Colleagues, friends and family of Becky Blank spent their Saturday afternoon celebrating her life, losing her less than a year after her second cancer diagnosis.
45-years ago, she was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma and the chemo treatment she was given has been found to increase the patient's chances of developing another kind of cancer.
Rather than seeing her treatment from decades as ago a possible reason she's gone, she was thankful it let her live the past four decades to the fullest.
"We can be surprised and grateful for how long Becky lived," her husband, Hanns Kutnner, said. "Rather than how soon she died."
Blank made it clear she wanted today to be a celebration. So, to honor her wishes, guests wore red and reminisced on the things that made Becky Blank, Becky Blank.
"She was tenacious in her pursuit of access, affordability and excellence," Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association CEO, Michael Knetter, said. "[She] was always willing to go the extra mile to achieve progress."
She is remembered as the hardest worker in the room, unbothered by title or money, solely focused on making education accessible.
"A lot of people as talented as her could kind of coast on the talent," Knetter said. "But she doubled down and outworked everybody too."
Her intelligence and drive took her career through multiple administrations in the White House, to leading multiple universities. The last place she was able to serve was UW-Madison.
"Although she spent her formative years as a Gopher, she became one of the greatest Badgers of them all," Knetter said. "Becky's legacy will live on here and shape people's lives for generations."
You can read more tributes about Blank on UW-Madison's Remembering Rebecca Blank page.