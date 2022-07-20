'She was under the lawnmower': Juneau County toddler rushed to the hospital

MAUSTON (WKOW) -- A 1-year-old was badly injured and rushed to the hospital following an accident involving a riding lawnmower.
Harlee was airlifted from Mauston to UW Children's Hospital on July, 15, 2022, with a large laceration to her leg and several injuries to both feet.
Doctors are still assessing her injuries, but family told 27 News Harlee will most likely need several surgeries.
Her sister Ariel Lipscomb said the accident happened in a split second.
"The next thing you know she was under the lawn mower," she said. "It was traumatic for everybody."
Harlee is now recovering in the hospital, and despite her injuries, Lipscomb said Harlee is itching to start moving again and hasn't stopped fighting.
"She's got a boot on and apparently likes to use it as a weapon in the hospital room," Lipscomb joked.
People in Juneau County have been working hard to make Harlee smile. Lipscomb said they've sent balloons, stuffed animals and toys. However, she said Harlee's favorite thing is when people send photos of their animals.
Harlee's mom started a Facebook group where people have been sharing pictures of their pets to show Harlee while she's recovering.
A GoFundMe has been set up along with different ways people can show support.
Help for Harlee Cards can be sent to Harlee Clark at 11675 Highland Ave, Madison, WI 53792 Floor P5. People can also send or drop them off at Hatch Public Library or Wisconsin River Meats.
Harlee will have another surgery on Friday while doctors continue to asses whether or not she will need skin grafts.
Harlee's injury isn't the first tragedy to strike the family, Lipscomb told 27 News, it's been a really hard year for them. Between her father being hospitalized from a separate accident and their grandmother passing, she said the community has been extremely supportive.
Lipscomb added their family runs a dog rescue and are currently in need of help with certain moving tasks while they are in the hospital with Harlee.