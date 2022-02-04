'She went from Blackhawk to Beijing': Local ski jumper to compete in 2022 Olympics

MADISON (WKOW) -- Anna Hoffmann's quest for the Olympics reads like a script from a movie.
The USA Nordic Women's Ski Jumper and Madison native learned to ski at Blackhawk Ski Club right after she learned to walk.
"I like to say, she went from Blackhawk to Beijing," her dad Paul Hoffmann said.
After years of courage, dedication and sacrifice, the 21-year-old landed a spot in the 2022 Olympics after placing first in the Olympic Ski Jumping trials on Christmas day and then going on to fill a quota spot.
"She was just hoping so badly that it could happen, so we're just so happy for her," her mom Sharon Hoffmann said.
Both Paul and Sharon said that they wish they could watch their daughter's Olympic performance in person, but because spectators aren't allowed, they are reveling in the excitement and anticipation from afar.
"She'll flash the 'W,'" Paul said. "It's kind of our signal back and forth to our family and and the people back in Wisconsin that she's thinking of us and that she loves us."
Hoffmann is slated to compete at 3:45 a.m. Saturday as bib one.
"She's just honored to be in that class of jumpers," Sharon said.
As Hoffman flies through the air Saturday, her parents have one hope.
"We really are just hoping that she remembers every moment of it," Paul said. "And, when she lands, she just realizes what an amazing experience it is and how lucky she is to be able to be there."